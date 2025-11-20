Juan Pablo Robert talks up YouTube’s reach as major opportunity for traditional TV

YouTube’s reach and its discovery engine are the main advantages the Google-owned platform brings to the television industry, according to Juan Pablo Robert, its head of content partnerships for Latin America.

“One of the most important things YouTube can offer this industry is reach, which is essential to growing any media business today,” said Robert during the opening keynote at Mip Cancun on Wednesday.

According to reports, YouTube currently has 2.7 billion monthly active users worldwide and more than one billion hours of content viewed every day. For Robert, the platform represents an opportunity to connect with this audience, which he described as complementary to traditional TV viewers.

“Not only can you tap into these massive audiences, you can also convert them and bring them back to your own platform,” he said.

With 20 million videos uploaded to YouTube every day, the platform’s greatest value, he noted, is its powerful recommendation algorithm, which offers each viewer personalised suggestions based on their tastes.

Because of that, he argued, the TV industry should think of YouTube as “the ultimate discovery engine” and use its reach to give new life to its content, revitalise IP and stay relevant to younger generations.

Supporting this point, Robert noted that in Latin America an average of 87% of viewing on media companies’ channels comes from discovery and browsing.

“That means the gateway to your content comes mostly from recommendations, not intention. YouTube’s systems are actively helping users discover your content even when they weren’t explicitly looking for it,” he said.

“Today, having great content is no longer enough. Users have so many options that they feel overwhelmed. And that’s where YouTube becomes a vital bridge between users and content.”

YouTube also offers the industry “invaluable data” and new monetisation opportunities. According to Robert, in the past four years alone the platform has paid out over US$100bn to creators, artists and media companies worldwide.

All of this, he said, can be used to the benefit of the traditional industry.

“At its core, YouTube is a powerful and meaningful tool to grow your business,” he added, highlighting the platform’s promotion, distribution and revenue-generation opportunities for rights holders, who can also reach audiences that would otherwise remain out of touch.

“You can revitalise interest in your IP, attract new fans and reconnect with those who drifted away. Challenging consumer habits is an uphill battle. Instead, by offering your content on a platform where the audience is already present, you can capture the attention of a digital generation seeking flexibility and accessibility, expanding your brand’s reach and ensuring its relevance in the future.”