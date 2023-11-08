Jonathan Katz teams with WBD, Lionsgate, Gray TV to launch digital broadcaster

Veteran broadcast exec Jonathan Katz is teaming with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), Lionsgate and Gray Television to launch Free TV Networks (FTN), an American ad-supported digital broadcast network comprised of both over-the-air and streaming channels.

The channels launched under the FTN banner will carry programming from WBD and Lionsgate.

The Atlanta-based company’s launch was announced yesterday by: Jonathan Katz, president and CEO, Free TV Networks; David Decker, president, content sales, WBD; Jim Packer, president of worldwide TV distribution, Lionsgate; and Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO, Gray Television.

The first channel to launch, THE365, is aimed at African American audiences and will feature movies and series including: Warner Bros’ I Am Legend and Purple Rain; and Lionsgate’s Monster’s Ball, satirical comedy-drama Dear White People and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion. THE365 will go live as an over-the-air network on January 1, 2024.

Launching on the same day is Outlaw, a channel dedicated to westerns including WBD’s Unforgiven, Chisum, Pale Rider and Wyatt Earp.

At launch, the over-the-air networks will have 80% distribution in the US, according to FTN, anchored by its partnership with Gray Television. RNN Media Group and HC2 Broadcasting will also provide distribution for the networks.

In the coming months, THE365 and Outlaw will also be made available as FAST channels, with other FAST channels set to join the mix, including VHS-era-focused FAST channels VCR Action and VCR Haha.

Most recently, Katz was president of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, a role he stepped down from earlier this year.

He is also known as founder of digital over-the-air networks company Katz Networks. That company was acquired by the EW Scripps Company in 2017 and later combined with ION Media, at which point Katz became chief operating officer and head of entertainment for the Scripps Networks, where he led both the ION broadcast network and the Katz Networks’ portfolio. Before that he was the senior VP and general manager of worldwide planning and acquisitions for Turner Entertainment Group.

FTN has also named its executive team, which includes many people Katz has worked with during his career including: VP of content Jeff Carr; chief financial officer Maria Harvey; chief content officer Phil Oppenheim; chief digital officer Richard Steiner; executive VP of network operations and development Joe Cantrell; and senior VP of content operations Amber Hrabovsky.

“Never underestimate the power of ‘free.’ Audiences and advertisers have driven the thriving ad market for digital broadcast networks to well over US$1bn, with FAST channel revenues now more than US$5bn,” said Katz.

“The Free TV Networks team has a successful and profitable track record scaling well-defined brands designed to serve the ever-growing number of value-conscious consumers combining free over-the-air and FAST channels with their favourite streaming services.”