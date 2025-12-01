Jonas Karlén returns to Viaplay as exec VP and CEO of Swedish operation

Scandinavian pay TV and streaming outfit Viaplay Group has appointed Jonas Karlén as exec VP and CEO of Viaplay Group Sweden.

Johan Johansson and Christian Albeck, who have previously shared responsibility for Viaplay Group’s Swedish operation as co-CEOs, will now focus fully on their respective roles, Johansson as exec VP and group chief financial officer and Albeck as exec VP content acquisition.

Karlén’s previous roles include CEO of Adlibris, Linas Matkasse, Viaplay AB and Viasat AB, as well as senior management positions within Viasat and MTG.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group president and CEO, said: “Jonas combines strong operational and strategic leadership with broad industry experience, and a deep understanding of our business and audience in Sweden.

“His background will be highly valuable as we continue to focus on relevant local content, strong commercial execution and sustainable growth. I would like to thank Johan and Christian for their continued dedication and for the excellent work they have done leading our Swedish operations over the period.”

Karlén said: “I am pleased to return to Viaplay Group and to lead the Swedish organisation. Viaplay is an iconic Nordic brand with a passionate and talented team, and together we will continue to strengthen our streaming service and our well-established TV and radio operations in Sweden, in close collaboration with our advertising and distribution partners. I look forward to working with the team to sharpen our local offering and deliver even greater value to viewers, advertisers and partners.”