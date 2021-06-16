Please wait...
Jon Bernthal turns Gigolo for Showtime

Jon Bernthal in Netflix’s The Punisher

US premium cablenet Showtime has ordered a series adaptation of 1980 film American Gigolo, with The Walking Dead and The Punisher star Jon Bernthal playing the lead.

Written and directed by David Hollander (Ray Donovan) and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original Richard Gere-starring film, the American Gigolo series will be produced by Paramount Television Studios.

American Gigolo will follow Julian Kaye (Bernthal) 15 years after he has been arrested for murder. As he struggles to find his footing in the modern-day LA sex industry, Julian also seeks the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison and looks to reignite his romance with Michelle, played by Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire).

The cast also include Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF), Lizzie Brocheré (Falling Water), Gabriel LaBelle (Dead Shack), Leland Orser (Ray Donovan) and guest star Wayne Brady (The Wayne Brady Show).

Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, said: “If you haven’t already fallen under the spell of Jon Bernthal, get ready. Jon absolutely owns the screen with his searing, brooding and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of American Gigolo.

“David Hollander brilliantly reimagines the seductive original film, confronting the mystery, the exhilaration and the danger of our deepest desires.”

