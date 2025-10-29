John Turturro to direct Joe Torre feature doc from BD4

NEWS BRIEF: Banijay America’s sports and documentary label BD4, Major League Baseball’s prodco MLB Studios and Motto Pictures are producing a feature documentary about baseball executive Joe Torre, with actor and filmmaker John Turturro directing.

The doc, working titled Joe Torre, will chart the career of the former baseball player and manager. Motto Pictures founders Christopher Clements and Julie Goldman are exec producing with Nick Trotta for MLB Studios, BD4 CEO Dan Silver and Ryan Harrington, and Ken Scherer, who developed the project with the Torre family. Torre’s daughter, Andrea Torre, is co-exec producer.