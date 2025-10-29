Please wait...
Please wait...

John Turturro to direct Joe Torre feature doc from BD4

Joe Torre and John Turturro

Kendall Marianaccci

NEWS BRIEF: Banijay America’s sports and documentary label BD4, Major League Baseball’s prodco MLB Studios and Motto Pictures are producing a feature documentary about baseball executive Joe Torre, with actor and filmmaker John Turturro directing.

The doc, working titled Joe Torre, will chart the career of the former baseball player and manager. Motto Pictures founders Christopher Clements and Julie Goldman are exec producing with Nick Trotta for MLB Studios, BD4 CEO Dan Silver and Ryan Harrington, and Ken Scherer, who developed the project with the Torre family. Torre’s daughter, Andrea Torre, is co-exec producer.

C21 reporter 29-10-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Paramount to axe 1,000 jobs this week in first round of cuts
Canada's Bell Media shops for drama and reality at ITV Studios
ITV hires Lifted's Iona Mackenzie, ups Paula Thomas to fill commissioning roles
Senior VP of sales and distribution Shirley Bowers leaves Fremantle US
Microdrama consumption on social media platforms on the rise, Ampere Analysis reveals

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE