Jewish SVoD ChaiFlicks orders half-hour food series as first original commission

US-based Jewish streaming service ChaiFlicks has ordered Schmoozing and Cruising, a half-hour unscripted series exploring innovative kosher restaurants and food establishments across America, as its first original commission.

The six-part first season, produced by Kosher Style Media, will debut on the streamer on November 16.

Based on Kosher Style Media’s YouTube series Tripping Kosher, the show explores a different culinary theme in each episode, including kosher barbeque, pizza and Chinese food, traveling to cities such as Brooklyn, Cleveland, Chicago and LA.

It is hosted by CW Silverberg (Tripping Kosher) and executive produced by veteran producer and editor Tsvika Tal.

Launched in 2020 by co-founders Bill Weiner and Neil Friedman, ChaiFlicks is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and most recently the UK.

The service carries more than 1,800 hours of films, TV series, documentaries and short films. Most recently, the streamer acquired Israeli series Normal, produced by Dori Media for HOT, among several other titles.