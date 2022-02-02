Please wait...
Jetpack’s CGI animated series Moley surfaces at ZDF, Globo and TVNZ

 

Moley began as a series of bedtime stories created by James Reatchlous

Free-to-air broadcasters in Germany, Brazil and New Zealand have acquired the CGI animated series Moley and its 30-minute special from UK-based Jetpack Distribution.

Germany’s ZDF, Globo in Brazil and New Zealand’s TVNZ have taken the 52×11′ series and the special Master Moley: By Royal Invitation.

The family animation, aimed at ages four and up, is inspired by bedtime stories about a magical mole created by entrepreneur James Reatchlous and told to his daughters.

It features a voice cast including Warwick Davis, who is also executive producer, Julie Walters, Gemma Arterton, Richard E Grant, Toto Igawa and Charles Dance.

Moley creator Reatchlous said: “With these networks Moley has found a great new home in three different continents and will, I’m sure, become a household favourite with lots more children and their families.”

Nico Franks
02-02-2022

