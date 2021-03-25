Jetpack moves into Cardboard City

UK-based Jetpack Distribution has picked up worldwide rights to an animated kids’ show featuring the voices of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and rock star Ian Brown from The Stone Roses.

Produced by Vinewood Animation, Welcome to Cardboard City follows a fire department as they tackle everything from a giant robot attack to an alien invasion.

The deal includes season one and two of the 3D and motion-capture series and the nine-minute special Fire in Cardboard City.

Welcome to Cardboard City has already aired on TVNZ while Fire in Cardboard City has been bought by European networks including HBO Europe, YLE in Finland and Portugal’s RTP.

Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner said: “Welcome to Cardboard City is such an innovative and hilarious concept, we were pretty hooked from the start. The series and special has received global critical acclaim, incredible recognition through awards and festivals and an almost cult following. And it’s easy to see why. Comedy animation is hugely important for the world’s kids and their families right now. I want everyone to see this show.”