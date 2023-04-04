Jetpack Distribution heads for MipTV with NZ/China copro Panda & Kiwi

UK-based kids and family sales house Jetpack Distribution has acquired the international rights, outside China, New Zealand and MENA, to CGI animated series Panda & Kiwi.

Coproduced by China’s CCTVA and New Zealand’s NHNZ Worldwide for CCTV and TVNZ+, the 52×10’ series is a comedy-adventure show for children aged four-to-seven.

The story centres around Hehe the Panda, Kiki the Kiwi and their friends, who are attempting to avoid capture by the infamous wildlife smuggler Ratty Hat, while trapped on a mysterious uncharted island in the South Pacific. They must find a way of getting off the island and away from the smuggler whose shipwreck they escaped from.

Jetpack is taking Panda & Kiwi to MipTV later this month.

Gillian Calvert Ridge, Jetpack’s global distribution director, acquisitions and development, said: “A truly original show, with a great concept, Panda & Kiwi has strong values around teamwork, courage, friendship and comedy.”