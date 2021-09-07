Please wait...
Jetpack Distribution adds children’s spoof nature docuseries Critters TV to slate

Critters TV comes from Dublin’s Turnip & Duck 

UK-based Jetpack Distribution has acquired the worldwide rights to kids’ animated/live-action spoof animal docuseries Critters TV.

Produced by Dublin-based prodco Turnip & Duck for RTÉ Jr in Ireland, Critters TV (26×11’) is a mixture of live-action nature footage and animated characters, aimed at four- to eight-year-olds and their families.

Described as an animal version of Channel 4’s entertainment series Gogglebox, the series features cartoon animals watching and commenting on wildlife programmes on TV, while teaching viewers facts about the natural world along the way.

Critters TV first aired on RTÉ Jr in 2019, with further episodes due to air before the end of 2021.

Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner said: “We love a genuinely unique and incredibly funny idea, and that’s exactly what Critters TV delivers. It really draws on the popularity of shows like Gogglebox but gives a hilarious spin that kids love. It’s great for co-viewing and will provide quality entertainment for families across the globe.”

Karolina Kaminska 07-09-2021 ©C21Media

