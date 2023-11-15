Jesse James, Paul Teutul Sr, Billy Lane partner on fan-based streamer Outlaw TV

Reality TV personalities Jesse James, Paul Teutul Sr and Billy Lane are partnering to try to get a new streaming product, Outlaw TV, off the ground.

Producer David McKillop, whose credits include Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch, American Pickers and Pawn Stars, has been tapped as president of the planned streaming service.

According to the company, the service will be “driven by a fanbase of members, not subscribers” and include original titles such as: American Craftsman featuring James; Senior Living with Teutul Sr; and Sons of Speed with Billy Lane.

Outlaw TV’s programming will be geared towards stories of welding, ironwork and design.

James, who is the founder of the platform and was host of the Discovery Channel series Monster Garage, said the service will exist outside the traditional TV ecosystem both in terms of content and business model. The service is not yet live, and those who sign up are placed on a wait list.

“There’s no network to step on what we’re doing. It’s a membership. If the members pipe up and say it sucks, we’ll end it. If not, we’ll keep on going,” James said.