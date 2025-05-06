Please wait...
Jenny Daly leaves Critical Content to join A Smith & Co Productions as president

Veteran US unscripted producer Jenny Daly is leaving Critical Content to become president at A Smith & Co Productions.

Daly, who had been president at SK Global-backed Critical Content for seven years, will be responsible for development, production, sales and operations in her new role.

Arthur Smith, who founded LA-based A Smith & Co Productions 25 years ago, will remain as chairman and CEO.

A Smith & Co Productions is behind projects including Hell’s Kitchen (Fox), American Ninja Warrior (NBC) and Floor is Lava (Netflix)

Daly joined Critical Content in 2018 after the company acquired the assets of Daly’s former company T Group Productions. The company produces series including Catfish, Great Food Truck Race (Food Network), Instant Dream Home (Netflix) and a recently commissioned docuseries about noughties R&B stars Nelly and Ashanti for Peacock. Daly is also an executive producer on Netflix’s popular comedy Ginny & Georgia.

“Jenny’s extraordinary creative instincts are known throughout the industry. She is universally respected for her leadership and prowess in developing and selling big, original ideas to top-tier networks and streamers,” said Smith.

Daly added: “With our combined relationships across the industry, A. Smith & Co. is poised to bring breakthrough content in all arenas to this ever-diversifying media landscape.”

