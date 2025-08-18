Jennifer Askin to lead New York-based All3Media Int’l Americas as Sally Habbershaw departs

All3Media International has rejigged its leadership team in the Americas as executive VP Sally Habbershaw exits the company to relocate to the UK.

The content investor and distributor has promoted Jennifer Askin, currently senior VP of North America, to Habbershaw’s role of executive VP of the Americas.

New York-based Habbershaw, who joined All3Media in 2016 from US channels operator A+E Networks, is returning to the UK. Her next move is not yet known.

Habbershaw moved to the US in the 2000s while she was an exec at Viacom, having previously served as VP and general manager of VH1 UK in London.

As executive VP, Americas, Askin will be responsible for managing the New York-based Americas team of All3Media International, maximising exploitation of the UK distributor’s multi-genre portfolio across the region.

Askin joined All3Media International in 2021 as senior VP, North America and has been managing sales across the US and Canada.

During this time, she has brokered numerous major deals including the management of long-running brands such as Midsomer Murders, Brokenwood Mysteries and Doc Martin with Acorn TV.

Askin’s other positions in the industry include senior roles at Kew Media Distribution, Alfred Haber Distribution and 4Kids Entertainment. Prior to working in distribution, Askin worked in network and cable news, with positions at ABC News, NBC News and MSNBC in New York and London.

The New York office will also see the arrival of Whitney Muroff as VP, North America. Most recently at Warner Brothers Discovery, working across content acquisitions and special projects for Discovery+ and Max, she was also senior director, global content acquisitions and coproductions at Filmrise. Muroff previously was manager of content sales and distribution for BBC Studios in New York.

All3Media said Muroff will bring her broad experience and deep knowledge of the US market across both sales and acquisitions, as well as her considerable coproduction experience, to the Americas team.

All3Media International has also promoted Cristina Smith to manager, sales and commercial strategy, North America, having joined the Americas team in 2022.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, said: “Jen has already been a huge asset to the team since joining in 2021, significantly expanding our North American business, so we’re delighted to recognise her talent and contribution with this promotion.

“With her extensive knowledge of the US market, as well as her varied experience, strong strategic skills and well-established client relationships, Jen is the ideal executive to lead our team in this dynamic and fast-changing territory. We would like to thank Sally Habbershaw for her contribution to the company and wish her every success.”

Askin added: “I’m excited and honoured to move into this key leadership position and take on an expanded role at All3Media International. Across the Americas, there continues to be strong demand for premium international content.

“With our award-winning multi-genre portfolio and partnerships with some of the industry’s best creative talent, we’re in the perfect position to maximise the potential of this key market, via both distribution and coproduction.”