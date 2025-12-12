Jenicka Lopez fronts Busy Bee travel show for LatiNation Media

NEWS BRIEF: LA-based prodco Busy Bee Productions (Foodie on the Go) has started work on travel docuseries format Jenicka’s Journey for Latino-skewing multiplatform company LatiNation Media.

The six-episode series follows Mexican-American YouTuber and actor Jenicka Lopez, the youngest daughter of late Mexican music singer-songwriter Jenni Rivera, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.