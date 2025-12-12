Please wait...
Please wait...

Jenicka Lopez fronts Busy Bee travel show for LatiNation Media

Jenicka Lopez

NEWS BRIEF: LA-based prodco Busy Bee Productions (Foodie on the Go) has started work on travel docuseries format Jenicka’s Journey for Latino-skewing multiplatform company LatiNation Media.

The six-episode series follows Mexican-American YouTuber and actor Jenicka Lopez, the youngest daughter of late Mexican music singer-songwriter Jenni Rivera, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

C21 reporter 12-12-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Channel 4 appoints Sky's Priya Dogra as chief executive
Disney+ Canada hires former CBC exec Paige Murray to head development
BBC Studios ANZ cuts roles in media and streaming unit after review
David Ellison condemns Netflix's WBD deal as 'blatant attempt to eliminate' HBO Max
Piv Bernth’s Apple Tree Productions to close in 2026

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE