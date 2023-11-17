Jellyfish Pictures promotes Will Newis to global head of animation production

UK-based visual effects and animation studio Jellyfish Pictures has promoted Will Newis to the role of global head of production in its animation department.

Newis previously served as executive producer in the studio’s animation division, having joined the company earlier this year in March.

Before that, Newis spent more than eight years working at VFX and animation firm MPC and his credits prior to joining Jellyfish Pictures include 1917, Nope, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, The Lion King and Prehistoric Planet.

Newis will lead the Jellyfish Pictures production teams in London and Mumbai, as well as providing support across its slate of productions and work alongside creative director of animation Archie Donato.

Jellyfish Pictures is currently in production on: animated series Wereworld for Netflix EMEA and Lime, based on the book series by Curtis Jobling; and an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Twits for Netflix. It has also recently started production on a feature animation for an as-yet-unannounced Hollywood studio.

In 2017, Jellyfish Pictures launched its own original content division focused on the development, distribution, rights management, financing and commercialisation of original animated properties.

Stan & Gran is currently in pre-production and an adaptation of author/presenter Dermot O’Leary’s book series Toto the Ninja Cat is in development.

Natalie Llewellyn, managing director for animation and originals at Jellyfish Pictures, said: “Will brings production strength, prowess and experience to this executive role and will spearhead the production leadership in animation to ensure the success of our global expansion efforts.

“He will work closely with the Jellyfish Pictures senior leadership team to define and drive the overall vision and strategy for production, nurturing and developing our talent, and delivering progressive and reliable production solutions to our clients.”