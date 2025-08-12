Jax co-founders team with ex-MRC president to launch Counterpart Studios

Jax Media co-founders Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns have teamed with MRC’s former television president Elise Henderson to officially launch New York-based production outfit Counterpart Studios.

Hernandez will serve as CEO, with Henderson as president, Burns as chief creative officer and Sarah Madigan as chief operating officer.

The company, which has offices in both New York and LA, first started doing business last summer, handling physical production on Dexter Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection for Paramount+ and Showtime.

It is also producing the 10-part Apple TV+ comedic thriller Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, which stars Tatiana Maslany and is written and executive produced by creator and showrunner David J Rosen, and the Netflix six-part comedy Free Bert starring US comic Bert Kreischer.

In addition to those shows, Counterpoint Studios said it has sold several other projects into development, including an hour-long international crime series and an erotic thriller. It is also shopping a workplace comedy after internally funding and producing a pilot.

The official launch of the company comes two years after Hernandez and Burns exited their posts at Jax Media after Imagine Entertainment bought out the remaining 49% of the company. During their time at Jax, they worked on projects including Emily in Paris (Netflix), Broad City (Comedy Central), Russian Doll (Netflix) and Search Party (HBO Max).

Henderson exited her position at MRC in 2023 after a four-year stint. She was responsible for the company’s TV slate, which included Ozark (Netflix), The Great (Hulu), The Terminal List (Amazon), The Outsider (HBO), Shining Girls (Apple) and Poker Face (Peacock). Before joining MRC, Henderson was at Universal Cable Productions.

Madigan, meanwhile, was formerly the general counsel at Imagine Entertainment and Jax Media.

“We believe that high-quality, efficient production is the root of creative success, and we have built a company around that model,” said Hernandez, Henderson and Burns.