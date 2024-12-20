Please wait...
Jasper Van Hecke exits acquisitions role at Universal Pictures Content Group 

Jasper Van Hecke has exited his role as senior VP of global acquisitions and production at Universal Pictures Content Group (UPCG) in London. 

In his role, Van Hecke was responsible for acquiring, prebuying and exec producing films and documentaries including Thelma, Emily The Criminal, First Reformed, Ingrid Goes West and Moonage Daydream. 

He had been with UPCG, which sits within Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, since 2007 and was promoted to senior VP of global acquisitions and production a decade later. 

Van Hecke, who managed a team of execs across cities including London, LA, Sydney and Amsterdam, said it was a “good time to pursue new endeavours.” 

“Having served the studio for 16 years I’m excited for a next chapter and look forward to exploring new options,” said Van Hecke.   

“In today’s landscape content is king and talent is Kong. Aligning these key elements with capital and distribution in forward facing ways will unlock the best opportunities in my view. What’s clear is that my career will remain dedicated to serving great storytellers and artists – being a catalyst for their creative endeavours, connecting them to audiences, and helping them capitalise on their IP.” 

