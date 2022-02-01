Jason Schrift to lead Propagate’s Big Breakfast, Kelly-Clyne and Healey depart

Propagate-owned production studio Big Breakfast has appointed Jason Schrift to the role of president as the company undergoes a reorganisation that has seen the departure of former president Luke Kelly-Clyne and chief creative Kevin Healey.

Veteran TV producer and executive Schrift was the co-executive producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from 2003 to 2018, helping to launch the show and produce some of its most memorable moments.

Schrift, who previously had an overall deal for both scripted and unscripted with NBC/Universal, also has credits on ESPN interview series Homecoming with Rick Reilly and talkshow The Alec Baldwin Show. He was also executive producer on the four-part documentary series Shangri-La with Rick Rubin, which aired on HBO.

Propagate said Kelly-Clyne and Healey’s departures come as “part of the reorganisation of [Big Breakfast] as Propagate looks to expand its prescience across all elements of comedy from events to series to digital.”

Kelly-Clyne had been with the company for more than five years and had served as president since 2019. Healey had been with the company since 2019 and before that was the senior VP of alternative comedy and formats at Propagate Content.

In a statement, Propagate chairman and co-CEO Ben Silverman and co-CEO Howard T Owens said: “Luke and Kevin are talented television executives who built the Big Breakfast brand into a comedy powerhouse. We wish them both best of luck in their next endeavour.”

Big Breakfast’s credits include: truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything, Fameless and Double Cross with Blake Griffin; Netflix’s Prank Encounters; Comedy Central’s Loafy; Roku’s Dishmantled; Comedy Central’s Remote; Facebook Watch’s I Want My Phone Back; and Snapchat’s The Me and You Show.