Jason Clodfelter exits Sony Pictures Television for top TV post at Legendary

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter is exiting the company for the top TV post at Legendary Entertainment.

The veteran exec has been named president of television at LA-based Legendary Entertainment, where he will be charged with growing the scripted studio behind projects such as Carnival Row (Prime Video), Drops of God (Apple TV+) and Colony (USA Network).

He will collaborate closely with Mary Parent, the vice chairman of worldwide production at the company’s film division Legendary Pictures. Legendary Entertainment CEO Josh Grode announced the appointment.

Clodfelter has been with Sony for 17 years. He has held the role of co-president of SPT Studios since 2017, with a remit to oversee US drama and comedy development, US scripted and current programming, global programming and development, talent and casting, TriStar Television and marketing.

Projects produced by SPT Studios since his promotion to co-president include The Night Agent, The Boys franchise, Cobra Kai, Platonic, Twisted Metal, A League of Their Own, Outlander, The Blacklist, For All Mankind, The Good Doctor, SWAT, Accused, The Goldbergs, Lucky Hank and Better Call Saul. He was also formerly exec VP of US drama development and programming, during which time he was involved with series such as Breaking Bad, Damages, Justified and Masters of Sex.

With his departure, set for August 11, Clodfelter’s responsibilities will be shared by SPT president Katherine Pope and other members of the leadership team.

The role Clodfelter is stepping into has been vacant since the departure of Chris Albrecht in late 2022. On Tuesday, it was announced that Albrecht was launching a new venture, Rubicon Global Media, with veteran media exec Jorge Granier.

“[Clodfelter’s] creative instincts, understanding of IP and ability to work with the creative community are key strengths that he brings to our television department and complements Carmi Zlotnik and our other senior executives,” said Grode.

Clodfelter said: “My time at Sony has been some of the most rewarding and memorable years of my life. I am grateful for the incredibly talented writers, producers, actors, and directors that I have had the privilege to partner with and the television series that we have worked on.”

Pope, who succeeded Jeff Frost as SPT president a year ago, praised Clodfelter’s contribution to the company in a memo to staff.

“A longtime member of the Sony Pictures family, Jason’s move marks a change for our senior leadership team, but we fully support his decision and wish him success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career,” said Pope.

“Our colleagues in the motion picture group have a great partnership with Legendary to market and distribute their films, and we are glad that Jason will remain connected to SPE through this relationship, as well as through his connection to all of us.”