Jarowskij/Yellow Bird and Mastiff to adapt Björn Borg memoir as drama

Banijay-owned Scandinavian production companies Jarowskij/Yellow Bird and Mastiff Sweden are adapting Björn Borg’s bestselling memoir Hjärtslag (Heartbeat) as a TV drama.

The adaptation will be helmed by Swedish filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, known for his music videos for Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones, as well as films like Polar, Spun, Lord of Chaos and the Netflix series Clark.

Borg said: “I’ve spent my entire life in matches – both on and off the court. Jonas wants to explore both sides and I feel the time is right for that. He has the eye, the energy and the courage to tell my story in his own way.”

Currently in development, the screen adaptation will explore Borg’s meteoric rise to tennis superstardom, including his unprecedented five consecutive Wimbledon titles, and his decision to retire at just 26 years old.

Based on Hjärtslag, published by Norstedts last month, the story delves into Borg’s life beyond the court, from childhood and tennis stardom to the years of financial collapse, media scrutiny, and personal reinvention.

Mastiff Sweden is behind formats such as the recently announced TV4 culinary showdown 100 Knives, co-developed with Banijay Americas label Bunim/Murray Productions, as well as a long-running local version of Survivor and Love is Blind Sweden.

Jarowskij/Yellow Bird has delivered productions like Diary of a Ditched Girl, A Nearly Normal Family, Millennium, The Restaurant and an upcoming reinterpretation of iconic detective series Wallander.

Mattias Olsson, head of creative at Mastiff Sweden, and Elin Kvist, CEO of Jarowskij/Yellow Bird, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to have been entrusted with this unique story, about one of the greatest sports heroes of all time, Björn Borg. There’s only one person who can tell it, and that’s the cultural force of Jonas Åkerlund. This is going to be a memorable biopic that must be seen.”