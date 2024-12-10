Japan’s Yoshimoto Kogyo launches vertical shortform drama platform

Japanese comedy entertainment powerhouse Yoshimoto Kogyo has launched a vertical shortform drama platform called Fany :D.

Jointly operated by Yoshimito Kogyo Group’s Fany, NTT Docomo Studio & Live and Minto Inc, the app features episodes of about one to three minutes each.

The ﬁrst few episodes can be viewed for free and are then charged for as they are added. The plan is to initially distribute 15 projects within about a month of release, focusing on revenge, betrayal and messy love stories.

Tokyo-based Yoshimoto Kogyo’s president and representative director Akihiko Okamoto told C21 in Cannes during Mipcom in October about the forthcoming app and the company’s ambition to launch it in December.

Pronounced ‘fanny dee,’ the platform’s launch content includes many comedians and talents aﬃliated with Yoshimoto Kogyo, such as Hoshida Hidetoshi, Cocorico Tanaka Naoki, Robert Yamamoto Hiroshi, Fruit Punch Murakami Takeshi, Hyokkorihan, Nelsons Wada Manju, Kawaretei Iwakura and Soitsu Doitsu Ichikawa Sashimi. Show titles include Immoral, Apparently I’m Having an Affair and Are Dull Oﬃce Workers Major Shareholders?.

One of Japan’s oldest and largest entertainment conglomerates, Yoshimoto Kogyo was founded in 1912 and represents performers and creators active in all areas of live comedy, the stage, movies, television, radio, podcasts and digital platforms.

It is behind the comedy format LOL: Last One Laughing (Documental), which Amazon-owned Prime Video has remade in markets around the world.

Yoshimoto Kogyo plans to use the talent and video production capabilities of the Yoshimoto Kogyo Group alongside Minto’s ability to produce and distribute shortform drama. The two plan to actively develop the IP into webtoons and TV dramas.

In addition, Fany plans to link its member base of 4.7 million people with various Fany services such as fan communities, crowdfunding and voice applications.

It also intends to take on the challenge of creating original stories inspired by comedians and to localise them overseas using AI technology for translation “that understands comedy,” which is currently under development at Fany. Fany is also working on the localisation of the programme overseas.

It comes as talent on Yoshimoto Kogyo’s roster, which includes around 6,000 comedians, performers and athletes, increasingly create content for their own content for social media.

Microdramas are characterised by fast-paced, concise storytelling, with videos usually two to three minutes long. The style has had huge success on platforms such as Chinese short video app Kuaishou and TikTok sibling app Douyin, with some estimates claiming the sector generated revenues of around US$5.3bn in 2023.

Vertical video platforms are driving enormous consumption in Asia, with bite-sized scripted stories typically revolving around romance, revenge and rags-to-riches tales.

NTT Docomo Studio & Live is joint venture established by NTT Docomo, one of Japan’s largest telecommunications companies, and Yoshimoto Kogyo. In overseas markets, the company produces and sells programmes and formats (mainly reality shows and gameshows), develops IP and produces and sells dramas under Fany Studio brand.

Minto focuses on IP creation, including characters, webtoons and short dramas; IP business support for other companies’ works and creators; and IP exploitation in China, Thailand and Vietnam.