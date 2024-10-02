Jan Salling on FRAPA’s 25th anniversary, the importance of public shaming, and AI

Today we hear from Jan Salling, head of BBC Studios Nordics Formats & Productions, and co-chairman of FRAPA, about the TV formats protection body’s 25th anniversary and how it’s recalibrating for the future.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

FRAPA, the Format Recognition and Protection Association, is gearing up for its 25th anniversary next year, amid a period of intensifying technological change, with the impact of artificial intelligence on TV yet to be truly felt but an economic pinch very much squeezing producers and broadcasters.

FRAPA co-chair Jan Salling spoke to Clive Whittingham about the vital work the organisation has done over the decades to define, nurture and shape the TV formats sectors, standing up to companies and countries inclined to copyright infringement.

He also spoke about the challenges FRAPA and its members face at this critical juncture in the history of the industry, as it looks to the future, with younger viewers straying from TV and AI likely to redraw the landscape completely.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.