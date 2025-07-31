James Rodríguez documentary included in Netflix slate of Colombian originals

Netflix has unveiled a slate of new originals in Colombia, including a documentary about footballer James Rodríguez, and renewed several popular scripted projects.

The streamer is producing the new projects with companies such as Dynamo, RCN, Caracol, TIS and AG Studios.

A three-part documentary series about Colombian star Rodríguez will be produced by Clover Studios and released next year, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The slate includes the second season of One Hundred Years of Solitude, as well as previously unreleased series and films, and renewals of its most successful Colombian projects.

Among the new series is Palacio, a Dynamo production with Natalia Santa as showrunner. The show is set during the 1985 takeover of the Palace of Justice in Bogotá by the M-19 guerrilla movement.

“This series is an ambitious and emotional exploration that also addresses the profound impact it had on the victims, the judicial system and Colombian society,” Netflix said.

Directed by Jayro Bustamante, Edgar Nito and Samir Olivares, Palacio will star Natalia Reyes, Luna Baxter, Mariana Gómez, Robinson Díaz, Santiago Alarcón, Carlos Manuel Vesga, José Restrepo, Camilo Amores and Andrés Castañeda.

The Huésped (The Guest) is produced by CMO and executive produced by Clara María Ocho. It focuses on a woman who receives an unexpected visit at her home from a friend from her past who completely changes her family dynamic and further destabilises her life. Carmen Villalobos, Laura Londoño, Jason Day, Víctor Mallarino and Juan Fernando Sánchez star.

Simplemente Alicia (Simply Aicia), from Estudios RCN and executive produced by Juan Pablo Posada and Daniel Ucrós. It’s a romantic comedy about a woman who begins a double life by maintaining two simultaneous marriages. It stars Verónica Orozco, Sebastián Carvajal, Michel Brown and Cony Camelo.

Estado de fuga 1986 (Fugue State 1986) comes from AG Studios. Executive produced by Mario Mendoza and Rodrigo Guerrero, the series is inspired by true events and portrays one of the bloodiest episodes in the Colombian capital: the massacre perpetrated by Vietnam veteran Campo Elías Delgado in Bogotá in 1986. Andrés Parra, Carolina Gómez, José Restrepo and Camila Jurado lead the cast.

These series are joined by feature film Susana & Elvira, from Pulsar Studios, which Netflix will first release in cinemas. “Set against two journeys to paradise, the story explores the limits of love, loyalty and true friendship,” Netflix said.

Among the renewals are Medusa (season two, from TIS Productions), La Primera Vez (S4, Caracol Televisión) and Perfil Falso (S3, TIS Productions). In all three cases, these are their final seasons.