Jambika takes rights to Boutique: To Preserve & Collect

NEWS BRIEF: Barcelona-based Jambika Docs has acquired the worldwide sales rights to Ry Levey’s documentary Boutique: To Preserve & Collect, about collectors of physical media.

The doc, which premieres at the Cinequest Film Festival in California this month, delves into the evolution of physical media and the surge of boutique collector labels across the globe, plus their significance in film restoration, preservation and the amplification of underrepresented voices in the industry. It is directed by Levey and produced by Canada’s RBL Films in partnership with Cheryl Staurulakis of Orama Filmworks in the US.

C21 reporter 05-03-2025 ©C21Media
