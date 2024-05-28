Please wait...
Jaggi, Nicely team for A Vintage Christmas romance movie 

Australia’s Jaggi and US-based Nicely Entertainment are set for A Vintage Christmas

Australia’s Jaggi Entertainment and US-based Nicely Entertainment are teaming on a new holiday movie titled A Vintage Christmas.

The project, written by Jennifer Snow and directed by Colin Budds, is currently filming in various locations across Brisbane, Australia.

It stars Merritt Patterson (The Royals) and Christopher Russell (Reacher) and follows a man whose unpopular construction plans take a surprising turn when he discovers a cache of old letters to Santa from the 1990s.

Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe are producing, with Nicely CEO Vanessa Shapiro executive producing.

Nicely is handling sales in North America and internationally while Jaggi Entertainment is distributing the film in Australia.

Jordan Pinto 28-05-2024 ©C21Media
