Ivi jumps into Dry Water

Russia-based streaming service Ivi has acquired the first season of Spanish drama series Dry Water from UK distributor DCD Rights.

Ivi has acquired the 6×60′ show, produced by Galician prodco Portocabo and Portuguese indie SPi, for its feed in 15 countries across CIS and the Baltics.

The deal comes as the show has been renewed for a second season, comprising eight one-hour episodes. The show airs on TVG Galicia in Spain and Portuguese public broadcaster RTP.

The 6×60’ series has previously been sold to HBO in Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Portuguese-speaking Africa.

In the series, protagonist Teresa (Victoria Guerra) moves to Spain to investigate her brother’s suspicious death, and soon discovers that her brother’s former employer – also her own godfather – may know more than he lets on.