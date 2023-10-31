ITVX, Warner Bros Discovery among latest nets to visit Builder Brothers Dream Factory

ITV in the UK’s streaming service ITVX and Warner Bros Discovery in South-east Asia are among the latest networks and platforms to have picked up Canadian animated preschool series Builder Brothers Dream Factory.

Norwegian pubcaster NRK, Genial Media in Spain and China’s Senyu have also acquired the 40×11’ show, which is coproduced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Builder Brothers Dream Factory is inspired by Canadian twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, otherwise known as the Property Brothers, who have their own real estate and renovation reality franchise.

The children’s series follows animated kid versions of the brothers, as they use their imagination and creativity to help friends and solve problems in their neighbourhood.

Builder Brothers Dream Factory currently airs on Discovery Kids in Latin America and on Corus Entertainment’s StackTV and Treehouse in Canada. Corus-owned kids’ producer and distributor Nelvana distributes the series internationally.