Please wait...
Please wait...

ITVX to screen teen drama Gossip Girl from January

Gossip Girl

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has picked up US teen drama franchise Gossip Girl to stream on its platform ITVX from January.

Produced by Fake Empire and Warner Bros Television, the acquisition includes all six seasons of the original series, which launched in 2007 and starred Blake Lively, as well as the re-booted 2021 version, which ran for two seasons. Warner Bros Discovery Global Distribution handles worldwide sales.

C21 reporter 16-12-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

ZDF Studios drama VP Robert Franke to become co-MD at Intaglio Films
ABC in Australia strikes content and coproduction pact with Vietnam Television
Hollywood reacts with shock to the apparent murder of Rob Reiner and wife Michele
‘Tis the season to buy streaming subscriptions, Ampere Analysis research shows
FAST allowing viewers to 'rediscover' brands like Top Gear, says BBC Studios

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE