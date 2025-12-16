ITVX to screen teen drama Gossip Girl from January

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has picked up US teen drama franchise Gossip Girl to stream on its platform ITVX from January.

Produced by Fake Empire and Warner Bros Television, the acquisition includes all six seasons of the original series, which launched in 2007 and starred Blake Lively, as well as the re-booted 2021 version, which ran for two seasons. Warner Bros Discovery Global Distribution handles worldwide sales.