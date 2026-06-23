ITVX heeds call of NatureTime as it adds Blue Ant Media natural history brand

ITV has struck a content partnership deal with Blue Ant Media to bring hundreds of hours of blue-chip natural world programming to its free streaming platform ITVX and YouTube.

The agreement will see Canadian outfit Blue Ant’s NatureTime brand launch on the streamer as part of a co-branded block and free, ad-supported streaming TV channel.

Content will also be released on a new YouTube channel, ITV NatureTime, to sit alongside ITV’s existing and growing portfolio of offerings on the platform.

As part of London Climate Action Week this week, ITV hosted the European premiere of Force of Nature at the BFI IMAX yesterday.

The first episode of the series, produced by ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll Productions, was screened, followed by a panel discussion with commissioner Jo Clinton-Davis, executive producer Mark Brownlow and series producer Seb Illis. Force of Nature will air on ITV1 from July 26, with the full box set also available on ITVX from July 26.

The launch collection features programmes for all ages, including a trio of hour-long celebrity-hosted nature and wildlife films, such as Great Bear Rainforest (1×60′), narrated by Ryan Reynolds; Great Barrier Reef (1×60′), narrated by Eric Bana; and Into America’s Wild (1×60′), hosted by Morgan Freeman.

Additional launch shows heading to ITVX include: Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs (5×60′), My Best Friend’s An Animal (6×60′), Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn (1×60′) and Wildlife Icons (6×60′).

Jake Williams, editorial manager at ITVX, said: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with NatureTime to bring such a rich, visually spectacular collection of natural history programming to ITVX.

“Documentaries about our natural world have a special ability to captivate and educate audiences of all ages. Adding hundreds of hours of this premium, blue-chip content to our platform reinforces our commitment to offering viewers an unparalleled breadth of high-quality, awe-inspiring storytelling.”

Blue Ant’s Chiara McKee, VP, EMEA global channels and streaming, added: “ITV NatureTime, ITVX’s new natural history service is the perfect home for our premium wildlife and natural world programming. We’re thrilled to partner with ITV to bring these extraordinary stories to UK audiences.

“There couldn’t be a more fitting time to announce the partnership than during London Climate Action Week, when the importance of connecting people with the wonder and fragility of our planet feels especially powerful.”