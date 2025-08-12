Please wait...
ITVX acquires Taylor Sheridan’s espionage thriller Lioness

Lioness is already available on Paramount+ in the UK

NEWS BRIEF: ITVX in the UK has acquired the first two seasons of Yellowstone and Sicario creator Taylor Sheridan’s espionage thriller Lioness, which will continue to be available on Paramount+ in the UK.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the show’s cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. The first season will be made available on the free, ad-supported streamer next month following the deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution.

