ITVS outfit Lifted bolsters development

Lifted Entertainment, the UK arm of ITV Studios behind formats including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Love Island and Dancing on Ice, has announced a trio of senior development appointments.

Lifted, known as ITV Studios Entertainment prior to a rebrand earlier this year, has hired Ramy El-Bergamy to spearhead development at its northern base in Salford, reporting to Lee McNicholas, who joined the label recently as creative director, north.

Sean O’Brien and Susannah Haley have joined the London-based team as development producer and development executive respectively, reporting to head of development Kat Hebden.

El-Bergamy comes from UK indie Two Rivers Media and was previously head of development of daytime and popular factual at STV Productions.

Prior to STV, he spent four years at Channel 4, latterly as commissioning executive in the daytime team and, before that, as on-screen diversity executive. Previously, he held a range of producer roles on shows including Ex on the Beach, Big Brother and Geordie Shore.

O’Brien arrives from Talkback where he was involved in the development of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, as well as working extensively on the development of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow and Harry’s Heroes: The Full English and Euro Having a Laugh for ITV, and Jon Richardson, Ultimate Worrier for Dave.

Haley specialises in comedy entertainment, having developed and series-produced Channel 4’s The Rob Rinder Verdict, developed a number of pilots for Channel 4 and BBC1, and previously held various development roles including at Viacom and fellow ITV Studios label Potato.

Their appointments follow the recent announcement McNicholas is joining the newly named Lifted Entertainment and the commissioning of a new primetime pilot for ITV, titled Secret Gameshow. The show is said to be an entertaining new spin on the hidden-camera format, hosted by comedian and The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett.