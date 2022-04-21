Please wait...
ITV’s Adrian Dunbar detective drama Ridley pre-sold to BritBox Oz, NPO

BritBox in Australia and NPO in the Netherlands have pre-bought ITV detective drama Ridley, starring Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, while PBS Distribution has come on board to handle sales in North America.

Originally commissioned by UK broadcaster ITV, the 4×120’ series will be represented by PBS Distribution in North America and All3Media International in the rest of the world.

Along with BritBox in Australia, pre-sales have been secured with NPO in the Netherlands, VRT in Flemish Belgium, Pumpkin TV in China and RLJ in Australia and New Zealand.

Written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson (Vera) and co-created by Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Hollington Drive), Ridley follows detective inspector Alex Ridley (Dunbar), who has retired from the police after 20 years of dedicated service. Now working in a consultancy role, Ridley resumes his partnership with his former protégée, DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh), when she turns to him for help with a complex murder investigation.

Ridley also stars Terence Maynard (Time, Coronation Street), George Bukhari (Years & Years, The A Word), Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call the Midwife), Bhavna Limbachia (Citizen Khan, Coronation Street), Aidan McArdle (The Holiday, The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Julie Graham (Shetland, Penance).

The executive producers are Matthew Thompson, Fisher and Ingrid Foodwin (Blood, Penance). Bryn Higgins directs episodes one and four, with Noreen Kershaw taking charge of episode two and Paul Gay episode three.

Currently filming across Northern England, Ridley is a West Road Pictures Production in coproduction with PBS in association with All3Media International.

Ruth Lawes 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

