ITV2 launches second Emily Atack

NEWS BRIEF: UK broadcaster ITV2 has commissioned a second season of comedy sketch series The Emily Atack Show, following the first run’s premiere in 2020.

The series features comedian and actor Atack (The Inbetweeners) present her own comedy and mischievous sketches about life as a young woman. Produced by NBCUniversal International Studios’ prodco Monkey, the 6×45’ series will air on ITV2 later this year.