Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > ITV2 launches second Emily Atack

ITV2 launches second Emily Atack

The first run of The Emily Atack Show aired last year

NEWS BRIEF: UK broadcaster ITV2 has commissioned a second season of comedy sketch series The Emily Atack Show, following the first run’s premiere in 2020.

The series features comedian and actor Atack (The Inbetweeners) present her own comedy and mischievous sketches about life as a young woman. Produced by NBCUniversal International Studios’ prodco Monkey, the 6×45’ series will air on ITV2 later this year.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 29-03-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows