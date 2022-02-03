Please wait...
ITV warms to Slam Films’ Deep Heat and renews Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

Commercial broadcaster ITV2 in the UK has commissioned wrestling comedy Deep Heat, written and created by comedy duo Max & Ivan with co-writer Andrew Ellard.

The 6×30’ series is being produced by the UK’s Slam Films in association with All3Media International, which is handling international distribution, and directed by Bafta winner Matt Lipsey.

It follows quick-witted, rebellious Holly (Jahannah James), a frustrated wannabe wrestler facing the challenge of a lifetime.

The ensemble cast also includes Pippa Haywood (Green Wing), Richard Fleeshman (Four Weddings & a Funeral) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education).

Deep Heat was commissioned for ITV2 by Paul Mortimer, ITV’s content director for on-demand and acquisitions, along with Nana Hughes, ITV’s head of comedy overseeing production.

In related news, the UK commercial broadcaster has also renewed Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win for a second season on its flagship channel.

The new primetime entertainment format was created by Hello Dolly and co-developed by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios.

The format has a never-ending money ladder that allows contestants to win the world’s first unlimited jackpot.

The series culminates this Saturday night and a new run has already been greenlit by ITV head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe and commissioning editor Kevin O’Brien. The international format rights will again be distributed by Banijay.

