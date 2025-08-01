ITV turns up The Heat on culinary reality format with Michelin Star job as prize

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a new culinary reality format following a group of young chefs competing to win a role at Jean-Christophe Novelli’s new restaurant in Barcelona.

The Heat is being produced by ITV Studios-backed Twofour and will air on ITV2 and streaming service ITVX in 2026.

Hosted by broadcaster Olivia Attwood, the format sees 10 ambitious chefs travel to Barcelona, working under multi-Michelin Star-winning chef Novelli, who is opening an exclusive summer restaurant at the Port Vell Marina and on a mission to find the next rising star.

Each day when the kitchen service is over, the cameras keep rolling as the chefs live, work and compete with one another.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions at ITV, commissioned the show and said: “The Heat is the perfect fusion of a high-stakes cooking show with real-life drama, and with the fantastic Olivia at the forefront alongside the renowned Jean-Christophe calling the shots in the kitchen, it’s shaping up to be a new reality obsession for our younger viewers on ITV2 and ITVX.”

Executive producers for Twofour are Dan Gray and Tom Richardson. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.