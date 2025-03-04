Please wait...
Please wait...

ITV treats itself to Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape

Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape from prodco Phoenix Television

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned new daytime entertainment show Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape.

The 22×60’ series will be produced by Hampshire-based indie unscripted prodco Phoenix Television. It sees writer an activist Piper and celebrity guests enjoy spa treatments and healthy activities while staying at a luxury retreat in the British countryside.

C21 reporter 04-03-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Slate financier IPR.VC tunes into European TV
UK producer World Media Rights set to close following death of founder
Cartoon Network, Gulli and BEIN flock to Netflix, Super RTL's slapstick toon Karate Sheep
Starz to reduce annual content spend by $100m after Lionsgate split, says CEO Jeff Hirsch
WBD brings in Binge director of content John Beohm to head content planning for Max in Australia

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE