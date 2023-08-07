Please wait...
ITV tours National Trust property with Ainsley Harriott

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a 10-part al fresco cooking series fronted by celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and produced by ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll Productions.

Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off (10×60’) sees Harriott and some of Britain’s most recognisable professional chefs competing to conjure up dishes using ingredients from the country’s most idyllic National Trust kitchen gardens. The series is exec produced by Karen Plum, Plimsoll’s head of factual entertainment, and Andrea Jackson, its creative director of factual entertainment. It was ordered by Lara Akeju, commissioning editor for ITV Entertainment.

