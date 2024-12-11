ITV tops up Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour

NEWS BRIEF: Filming is underway on the second season of Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour, with the Take That star this time exploring Australia having toured South Africa in the first edition of the travel series.

Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: Australia (working title) is a Rock Oyster Media production for ITV and will be produced in association with Tourism Australia and sponsored by Hays Travel for spring 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.