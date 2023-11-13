Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

ITV to screen Pan Am bombing doc Return to Lockerbie With Lorraine Kelly

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned factual special Return to Lockerbie With Lorraine Kelly, about the 1988 bombing atrocity over the Scottish town.

Lorraine Kelly

Produced by Drumroll Films (previously known as Petterle Films), it marks the 35th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in UK history.

On December 21, 1988, Libyan terrorists blew up Pan Am Flight 103 in mid-air, killing all 259 people onboard and 11 people on the ground who were hit by debris.

Scottish journalist Lorraine Kelly was one of the first reporters to arrive at the scene, covering the news for breakfast show TV-am.

Now the This Morning presenter returns to Lockerbie to meet local people, some of whom have never spoken publicly about the disaster, for a 1×60’ special doc.

Return to Lockerbie With Lorraine Kelly will premiere on Wednesday on ITV1 and streamer ITVX.

Neil Batey 13-11-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Vice Media restructures, reduces staffing after emerging from bankruptcy
Sky NZ exits takeover talks with mystery bidder after offer 'falls short'
Lionsgate restarts production, promises 'smart' approach to post-strike costs
Stan and Nine premium content investment drives revenue growth to $1.7bn
Soupir agrees first deals with PGS Entertainment, Dandelooo, Miam, TeamTO