ITV to screen Pan Am bombing doc Return to Lockerbie With Lorraine Kelly

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned factual special Return to Lockerbie With Lorraine Kelly, about the 1988 bombing atrocity over the Scottish town.

Produced by Drumroll Films (previously known as Petterle Films), it marks the 35th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in UK history.

On December 21, 1988, Libyan terrorists blew up Pan Am Flight 103 in mid-air, killing all 259 people onboard and 11 people on the ground who were hit by debris.

Scottish journalist Lorraine Kelly was one of the first reporters to arrive at the scene, covering the news for breakfast show TV-am.

Now the This Morning presenter returns to Lockerbie to meet local people, some of whom have never spoken publicly about the disaster, for a 1×60’ special doc.

Return to Lockerbie With Lorraine Kelly will premiere on Wednesday on ITV1 and streamer ITVX.