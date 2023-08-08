ITV to scale The Tower for third time

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a third season of crime thriller The Tower, produced by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson’s Windhover Films and ITV Studios-owned Mammoth Screen.

The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane is based on Kate London’s third novel. Starring Gemma Whelan and Jimmy Akingbola, the 4×60’ series was greenlit by ITV head of drama Polly Hill and will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.