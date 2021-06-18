ITV to put on Gok Wan jewellery show

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has greenlit a daytime series about jewellery hosted by UK presenter Gok Wan.

Bling (20×60’) is set in a jewellery shop where there are four counters manned by experts in different areas, such as restoration and design.

Customers will come into the store and share personal stories along the way, from couples seeking the perfect engagement ring to families repairing heirlooms.

The series is coproduced by ITV Studios (ITVS)-backed prodcos Twofour and Possessed, with ITVS handling the international distribution rights.

Matt Floyd, head of development at Possessed, said: “Coming out of lockdown, Brits will be desperate to get out and get their bling on; whether it’s bedazzling an old party dress, fixing a favourite bracelet or selling an unwanted watch for some extra cash. That’s why Gok’s one-stop-shop for all things Bling is the perfect opportunity to get the nation shining.”