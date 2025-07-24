ITV to air updated Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy doc in the UK

ITV will air an updated version of the Peacock documentary about the death of Friends star Matthew Perry in the UK next month following a deal with its distributor Blue Ant Studios.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy (1×60′), produced by ITN Productions, will air on ITV1 and stream on ITVX on August 18.

International production studio and rights business Blue Ant Studios is overseeing global licensing and distribution of the doc, which launched on NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock in the US in February.

ITN Productions has since updated the film to reflect the developments in the trial of Dr Salvador Plascencia who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to supplying Perry ketamine.

This film examines the life of Perry, the circumstances around his tragic death in October 2023 and the impact he had on fans across the world.

It was executive produced by Ian Russell, head of international programmes at ITN, Mike Griffiths and Robert Palumbo. It was directed by Palumbo and the production manager was Nickie Hyde. It was commissioned by Cori Abraham, senior VP at NBCUniversal.

Sasha Breslau, ITV head of content acquisitions, said: “We’re pleased to bring this in-depth and fascinating film to ITVX, documenting the life of one of television’s best loved actors, Matthew Perry. The film hears first-hand from those who knew Matthew, as well as telling the story of his untimely passing with updated developments not seen before.”