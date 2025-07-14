Please wait...
Please wait...

ITV, STV pick up streaming rights to classic BBC kids drama Byker Grove

Byker Grove helped launch the careers of Ant & Dec

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcasters ITV and STV have picked up classic BBC kids drama Byker Grove to stream via their ITVX and STV Player services.

The streaming services have partnered with Ant & Dec’s production company Mitre Studios, which owns the rights to Byker Grove, to relaunch the series which originally aired on BBC One from 1989 to 2006. It helped launch the careers of Ant & Dec, whose  characters PJ & Duncan were two of the show’s staple characters.

C21 reporter 14-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Ex-C4 diversity chief Naomi Sesay blasts 'performative' and 'broken' TV industry
Return of the Mack as ITV orders gameshow format The 1% Club Rollover
Luma sets up studio Dream Lab LA to help Hollywood blend AI and creativity
YouTube to crack down on surge in low-quality AI-generated content
Look out for what follows YouTube, Animaj's Gregory Dray warns CMC delegates

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE