ITV, STV pick up streaming rights to classic BBC kids drama Byker Grove

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcasters ITV and STV have picked up classic BBC kids drama Byker Grove to stream via their ITVX and STV Player services.

The streaming services have partnered with Ant & Dec’s production company Mitre Studios, which owns the rights to Byker Grove, to relaunch the series which originally aired on BBC One from 1989 to 2006. It helped launch the careers of Ant & Dec, whose characters PJ & Duncan were two of the show’s staple characters.