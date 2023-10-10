ITV Studios unveils Mipcom scripted slate and pre-sales of World on Fire, Malpractice

ITV Studios has unveiled its scripted catalogue for next week’s Mipcom in Cannes and has sold the second season of Mammoth Screen’s World on Fire to a host of international broadcasters.

World on Fire is written by Peter Bowker, Rachel Bennette and Matt Jones, and made by Mammoth Screen for the BBC and Masterpiece (US and English-speaking Canada).

ITV Studios has sold the series to: SRC (French Canada); Movistar in Spain; DR, NRK, YLE, SVT and RUV in the Nordics; M-Net for Africa; SBS Australia; and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Meanwhile medical thriller Malpractice, from World Productions, has sold in the Asia Pacific region to Wowow in Japan, KT in South Korea as well as The Seven Network in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand. The series is directed by Philip Barantini (Boiling Point, The Responder) and written by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah.

Earlier this year, ITVS announced a coproduction agreement for the US and Canada to stream Malpractice on The Roku Channel, and Nordic public broadcasters (SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, DR in Denmark and RUV in Iceland) acquired rights to the show.

The titles form part of ITV Studios’ drama slate for Cannes which also includes Until I Kill You (formerly entitled Delia), a 4×60’ series produced by World Productions for ITV.

The mini-series stars Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty, A Spy Among Friends), Shaun Evans (Vigil, Endeavour) and Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) and is from the producers of The Pembrokeshire Murders. It tells the story of how Delia Balmer survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney.

The Way (3×60’), produced by Readseam in association with Little Door Productions for the BBC, is a new drama created by Michael Sheen, James Graham and Adam Curtis.

Additionally, thriller After the Flood (6×60’), produced by Quay Street Productions for ITV and BritBox International, focuses on a small town hit by a flood that proves to be life-changing for its residents in many ways.

The extensive slate also includes returnable drama Human Error (6×60’) produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond for Nine Network Australia, After The Party (6×60’) produced by Lingo Pictures and Luminous Beast for TVNZ/ABC, and Dead Hot (6×60’) produced by Quay Street Productions for Prime Video UK which is a dark comedic thriller written by Charlotte Coben and executive produced by Nicola Shindler.

Covid-themed hospital drama Breathtaking (3×60’) produced by Hat Trick Mercurio Productions for ITV, The Marlow Murder Club (4×60’/2×120’) produced by Monumental Television for UKTV and WGBH Masterpiece, and anthology drama Erotic Stories (8×30’) produced by Lingo Pictures for SBS Australia are also available.