Please wait...
Please wait...

ITV Studios teams with Roku for FAST launches

The Graham Norton Show

NEWS BRIEF: ITV Studios (ITVS) is set to launch four new FAST channels on the Roku Channel in the US and Canada, based on existing titles The Graham Norton Show, wildlife series River Monsters, Japanese physical challenge show Ninja Warriors and lifestyle format The Hotel Inspector.

The Graham Norton Show channel will debut on December 17 with the other three services launching in the new year. The news was confirmed by Graham Haigh, exec VP of digital, global partnerships at ITVS and chief operating officer at new label Zoo 55, which launched in October.

C21 reporter 11-12-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Eco-thriller Isolation from screenwriter Morgan Gendel in the works at S4C
OpenAI's Sora Turbo given wide release as industry braces for impact of revolutionary text-to-video tech
Tyler Perry Studios president Steve Mensch killed in Florida plane crash  
AI firm Runway trying to improve image with Lionsgate deal, says Calliope's Davis
Chinese platform TikTok still facing US ban after court rejects appeal

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS