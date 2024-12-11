ITV Studios teams with Roku for FAST launches

NEWS BRIEF: ITV Studios (ITVS) is set to launch four new FAST channels on the Roku Channel in the US and Canada, based on existing titles The Graham Norton Show, wildlife series River Monsters, Japanese physical challenge show Ninja Warriors and lifestyle format The Hotel Inspector.

The Graham Norton Show channel will debut on December 17 with the other three services launching in the new year. The news was confirmed by Graham Haigh, exec VP of digital, global partnerships at ITVS and chief operating officer at new label Zoo 55, which launched in October.