ITV Studios takes majority stake in Spain’s Plano a Plano

ITV Studios in the UK has taken a majority stake in the Spanish scripted production company Plano a Plano.

Founded in 2011 and run by owner and producer César Benítez, Plano a Plano is known for Netflix series Valeria, based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent, El Principe for Mediaset which has sold to more than 60 international markets and the daily telenovela Servir Y Proteger for TVE.

Benítez is producer of more than 50 films & TV series and was previously founder of BocaBoca Producciones (now part of iZen). Along with CEO Emilio Amaré and exec producer Álvaro Benítez, he will continue to lead the label headquartered in Madrid and Bilbao.

They will now report to ITVS’ MD of international production Lisa Perrin, based in London. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Plano a Plano will sit alongside ITV Studios Iberia in Spain, the unscripted entertainment venture launched by ITV Studios in 2023 and scripted label Cattleya Producciones, both led by MD Nathalie Garcia.

César Benítez began his career in film production and founded his first company in 1988, Cristal Producciones Cinematógraficas which later became the major Spanish TV and cinema producer, BocaBoca Producciones.

During this time, César produced titles such as police series El Comisario, youth soap opera Al Salir De Clase and films such as Planta 4ª, Nos Miran, Cha Cha Cha, El Amor Perjudica Seriamente La Salud, Todos Los Hombres Sois Iguales and Boca A Boca. In 2011, César founded Plano a Plano, creating and producing the series El Príncipe and Allí Abajo.

Amaré began his career in the financial department of Globomedia and became the financial director of MOS, part of PRISA group, in 2003 – dedicated to the management of artists, their tours and merchandise. He joined Plano a Plano in 2013 and became general manager and partner in 2016.

Álvaro Benítez joined Plano a Plano as Partner in 2018, initially managing the business development and international relations department. After that, he became executive producer of projects such as Cicatriz, La Tregua and Innato.

Plano a Plano’s new heist series, Suspicious Minds recently premiered on Disney+. It is also in production on two titles for Netflix, the upcoming adaptation All the Truth Behind My Lies (Toda la Verdad de Mis Mentiras), a new miniseries based on the novel by Elísabet Benavent, as well as psychological thriller Innato in association with Dynamic Television.

It is also filming Ella, maldita alma for Mediaset, and its first feature film, the historical drama, La Tregua, with participation from RTVE and Netflix.

Perrin said: “After admiring César, Emilio and Álvaro’s work for many years, I am so delighted that they have accepted our offer to join ITV Studios. They bring such incredible skill, creativity and relationships. The Spanish language scripted market, built on a heritage of cinematic skill, continues to grow from strength to strength. It’s burgeoning with opportunity including high demand from viewers and clients in Spain and globally.”