ITV Studios’ Lifted Entertainment ups unscripted director Richard Cowles to MD Lifted Entertainment, the

Cowles, who co-created formats including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity and Hell’s Kitchen, steps up from director of unscripted. The label’s slate also includes The Voice, University Challenge and Countdown.

Having joined Lifted Entertainment in 2012 as creative director, Cowles oversaw I’m a Celebrity and led the relaunch of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway after a five-year hiatus.

During this time he also led the development of Love Island, which has gone on to be commissioned in more than 20 territories worldwide.

After he became director of unscripted in 2019, the label secured commissions with ITV for Walk The Line and Beverley & Jordan: Destination Wedding, as well as a pilot for The Secret Gameshow and further funded development projects with both linear and SVoD platforms.

His appointment to MD follows Angela Jain joining ITV Studios to become its first director of unscripted in the UK.