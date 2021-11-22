ITV Studios format The Chase spreads across Europe

NEWS BRIEF: ITV Studios (ITVS) quizshow The Chase is set to launch in further territories in Central and Eastern Europe, with commissions from Nova in Bulgaria and Markiza in Slovakia.

The latest CEE version of the show comes after launches in the Czech Republic, where 215 episodes have been ordered, and Serbia, where The Chase is going into its 10th season. The format, which pits members of the public against quiz experts – the ‘Chasers’ – to win a cash prize, has also been adapted in Israel and the US. Created by ITVS-owned prodco Potato for UK broadcaster ITV, it is distributed internationally by ITVS.