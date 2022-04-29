ITV Studios America hires former Gaumont executive Robert Sorkin

ITV Studios America has hired former Gaumont exec Robert Sorkin as VP of business development and strategy.

In his new role, Sorkin is responsible for developing innovative solutions to create new revenue opportunities, increase awareness and add value to the studio business across its slate of series.

Sorkin previously worked at Gaumont for three years between 2013 and 2016, first as business development coordinator and then as director of business development.

He went on to become head of business development for two years at video news network Young Hollywood, before setting up his own consultancy Sorkin Strategic Partners in 2019.

ITV Studios America has also promoted Anuj Goyal from director of business and legal affairs to VP of business and legal affairs, while Neil Forcadela has been upped from director of production finance to VP of production finance.