ITV spotlights George Floyd impact on UK

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a one-off documentary investigating the effects of George Floyd’s death in US police custody on the UK.

Produced by London-based ITN Productions, George Floyd: Has Britain Changed? is hosted by journalist Sir Trevor McDonald and presenter Charlene White.

The 1×60’ documentary investigates the aftermath of Floyd’s death last year and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests around the world, examining to what extent racial prejudice is still present in UK society.

The hosts will speak to people across the country, teachers campaigning for curriculum changes, mothers fighting for better maternity outcomes in hospitals for black mothers and representatives from historic institutions that are re-examining the past.

They will also speak to high-profile figures about why they called for change and used their platforms to speak out last year.